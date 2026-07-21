Yemen armed forces announce immediate naval blockade against Saudi Arabia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s armed forces announce the immediate implementation of a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, in retaliation for nearly 12 years of land, sea, and air siege imposed on Yemen.

The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, issued a statement declaring that Saudi Arabia had, for close to 12 years, targeted Yemen’s ports and airports through a comprehensive blockade, looting the country’s resources and deepening the suffering of its people.

“The blockade of Yemen has no legal, humanitarian, or legitimate basis, and the people of Yemen have the right to respond with all available means against this aggression and Saudi attacks, including the attack on Sana’a International Airport,” Saree said in his statement.

He announced the blockade’s entry into force under the principle of blockade for blockade.

“From the moment this statement is issued, the naval blockade against Saudi Arabia enters its implementation phase, based on the equation of blockade for blockade,” Saree said.

The statement made clear that Yemen reserves the right to match any further pressure with pressure in kind.

“The people of Yemen have the right to respond to a blockade with a reciprocal blockade, and to any escalation with full and comprehensive counter-escalation,” the statement said.

Saree warned Riyadh against any further provocation.

“Any action or escalation by Saudi Arabia will be met with a severe and comprehensive response,” he said.

He added that Yemen’s armed forces would spare no effort to restore the rights of the Yemeni people and bring the siege to an end.

Concluding his statement, Saree praised the mass turnout at recent public rallies and called on the Yemeni people to sustain their full mobilization, maintain readiness for all possible scenarios, and reinforce frontlines with fresh deployments.

The statement followed Saudi Arabia’s strike on Sana’a International Airport last week.

Yemen’s armed forces responded by striking Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia.

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