IRGC launches missile, drone attacks on US base in Jordan

In a statement No. 29 issued on Saturday, the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched the 20th wave of Operation Nasr 2, carrying out a coordinated missile and drone strike on fighter aircraft shelters and a large aircraft parking apron at the US base in Al-Azraq, Jordan.

The pre-dawn operation was executed by the IRGC Aerospace Force as part of “Wave 20 of Operation Nasr-2,” with codenamed “Ya Abolfazl al-Abbas.” The strike was launched in direct response to recent US military actions targeting Iranian civilian infrastructure.

The IRGC claimed that high-volume barrage completely destroyed at least two US fighter jets and three additional aircraft, while inflicting severe structural damage on several other military assets parked at the installation.

The military statement accused American forces of committing war crimes by executing destructive strikes on hospitals, bridges, railways, ports, and airports, alongside killing civilians to mask their battlefield setbacks.

The attack destroyed at least two fighter jets and three other US aircraft, while inflicting heavy damage on several others, the statement added.

The terrorist US army, which is the murderer of hundreds of thousands of Muslims in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, the Philippines, and Palestine, is at your disposal, and your religious and human duty is to eliminate them by any means and cleanse the holy land of Jordan from the murderers of oppressed Muslims.



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