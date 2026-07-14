Pro‑Palestine Activists Raise Flag on London’s Tower Bridge, Demand Release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya

ABNA24 - Pro-Palestine activists raised the Palestinian flag on Tower Bridge in London on Monday, calling for the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, who has been held in Israeli custody since 2024.

Participants unfurled the Palestinian flag alongside a banner reading, “Free Dr. Hussam Now,” on the landmark bridge.

London police temporarily closed Tower Bridge to traffic in both directions during the demonstration.

In a separate action, activists staged a similar protest at London Waterloo Station, where they displayed the Palestinian flag and a banner on the station’s second floor while chanting slogans in support of Palestine and Dr. Abu Safiya.

On June 16, Israel’s Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking Dr. Abu Safiya’s release.



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