Iran's PGSA: Strait of Hormuz Transit 'Not Possible' Due to US Military Movements

AhlulBayt News Agency: Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) has announced that due to the recent illegal activities of the US military forces in the region, passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently not possible.

In a post on its X account on Sunday, the authority wrote, “We hereby inform all esteemed applicants: Due to the recent illegal movements of the United States’ military forces in the region, passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently no possible.”

“As soon as the stability and calm are restored, all requests will be reviewed based on the schedule and the necessary permits will be issued.”

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