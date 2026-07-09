Araghchi Thanks Iraq for 'Generous Hospitality' at Imam Khamenei Funeral Ceremonies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed sincere appreciation to the people and government of Iraq for their “generous hospitality” and massive participation in the funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In a message issued early on Thursday on his X account, Araghchi thanked the Iraqi people, officials, religious authorities, security forces, tribal leaders, and all groups who contributed to the dignified ceremonies in Najaf and Karbala.

He described the Iraqi nation’s widespread and heartfelt participation as an exceptional manifestation of Islamic dignity and solidarity, reflecting the profound religious, historical, and cultural bond between the two neighboring nations.

Iran’s foreign minister concluded by affirming the lasting brotherhood between the two nations of Iran and Iraq.

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