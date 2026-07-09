Grandeur of bidding farewell to martyred Leader; from neutralizing conspiracies to ...

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency — ABNA — Ayatollah Abolqasem Alidoust, a senior instructor of the advanced levels of the Qom seminary, wrote in a note:

In the Name of God, the All‑Thankful, the All‑Knowing.

The farewell, funeral, and prayer ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei — may his secret be sanctified — were held in a manner both dear and fragrant, unbelievable, with excellent management by the organizers, and above all, with the magnificent and delicate presence of the millions of great people of Iran, the region, and our friendly nation Iraq.

This phenomenon is an asset for the nation and the Islamic system governing Iran — an asset they should take pride in and use to neutralize the enemy’s extensive propaganda.

However — sorrowfully — it is anticipated that this asset may not be used as it should, and worse, that some may turn it into a source of division, which must not be allowed to happen. Likewise, this rightful, pure, and blessed occurrence must not become a cause for officials to neglect the problems of the country and the people. On the contrary, with attention to this phenomenon — which naturally should not be considered separate from divine special assistance — and with increasing hope, officials must serve this worthy and resilient nation even more.”**