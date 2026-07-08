"He Did Not Bow Before the Oppressor": Pakistani Mourner Pays Tearful Tribute to Martyred Leader at Jamkaran Funeral Ceremony

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: The crowds at the Jamkaran Mosque ceremony were not limited to Iranians. Among the millions who had gathered to bid farewell to the martyred leader were pilgrims from across the globe, each carrying their own grief and their own stories of what the Supreme Leader meant to them.

ABNA correspondent Zainab, who had been reporting from the ceremony, spoke with a Pakistani woman. Standing amidst the sea of mourners, the woman spoke with tears in her eyes, her voice heavy with sorrow as she described the loss of a leader she called a father to her and to the entire nation.

"The Supreme Leader was like a father to us," she said. "And with his martyrdom, not just we but the entire nation has become orphaned. We will never find anyone like him."

She compared his martyrdom to that of Imam Hussain, drawing parallels between the two sacrifices. "He gave his life on the path of truth. He gave his life like Imam Hussain, along with his family. Like Imam, he gave his life while in a state of fasting – at this age, in the state of fasting, he gave his life on the path of truth."

The Pakistani mourner emphasized the leader's unwavering stance against oppression, refusing to bow before the powerful. "He did not bow down, he did not bow before the oppressor. He said, 'Someone like me cannot pledge allegiance to someone like Yazid.' He did not bow his head before Trump, he did not bend his knees. He proved that he was a sincere servant of Allah, one sent by Allah."

Her words grew more resolute as she spoke of the legacy the leader had left behind. "He was a very sincere servant, and we will never forget this sacrifice of his – we will never forget. And from now until the Day of Judgment, this nation will remember the sacrifice of its Leader. Just as people have not forgotten the sacrifice of Imam Hussain to this day, in the same way, people will not forget the Leader's sacrifice until the Day of Judgment. Mark my words, I am telling you this."

Her words reflected the sentiments of millions who view the martyred leader not merely as a political figure, but as a spiritual guide and a symbol of resistance against tyranny.

As the ceremonies continue across Iran and into Iraq, the Pakistani woman's message serves as a reminder that the leader's influence extended far beyond borders. His sacrifice, she declared, would be etched into history – remembered for generations to come, just as the sacrifice of Imam Hussain has been remembered for over a thousand years.