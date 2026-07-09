Najaf Scholars Offer Condolences to Eldest Son of Iran’s Martyred Leader

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) News Agency — ABNA — as the million‑strong funeral procession for Iran’s martyred Leader took place in Iraq and the city of Najaf al‑Ashraf, a group of scholars, clerics, the households of senior religious authorities, and admirers of the martyred Leader of Iran gathered at his representative office in Najaf al‑Ashraf to offer their condolences to his eldest son.

In these meetings, Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammad‑Reza Sistani and Sayyid Mohammad‑Baqir Sistani, the sons of Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the eminent Shia authority, met with Ayatollah Sayyid Mostafa Hosseini Khamenei.

Representatives from the households of Ayatollah Ya‘qubi, Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir Najafi, Ayatollah Khurasan, the late Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz, Ayatollah Sayyid Sadruddin Qabanchi, Ayatollah al‑Gharifi, and Sayyid Haidar al‑Hakim — son of the martyred Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammad‑Baqir al‑Hakim — along with other teachers and scholars of the Najaf seminary also met with the eldest son of Iran’s martyred Leader and honored his memory.

This presence and offering of condolences is an extension of the million‑strong turnout of the Iraqi people this morning in the streets of Najaf al‑Ashraf, reflecting the dignity of the Muslim world and demonstrating the depth of relations between the two nations of Iran and Iraq, especially the bond between the scholars and intellectuals of the seminaries of Qom and Najaf al‑Ashraf.”