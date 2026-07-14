Iran Reviews Arbaeen Preparations as Foreign Ministry Pledges Full Support for Pilgrims

ABNA24 - Iranian officials reviewed the latest arrangements for this year's Arbaeen pilgrimage during a meeting on Monday, with the Foreign Ministry pledging full diplomatic and consular support to facilitate services for pilgrims.

Head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Alireza Rashidian met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the venue of the Foreign Ministry to discuss the latest planning and coordination efforts related to Hajj and pilgrimage affairs.

The two officials exchanged views on measures aimed at improving services for Iranian pilgrims and ensuring the smooth implementation of this year's pilgrimage programs.

Araghchi underscored the importance of close coordination among all relevant government bodies to facilitate travel and services for Arbaeen pilgrims.

He also reaffirmed the Foreign Ministry's readiness to provide full diplomatic and consular support and to follow up on issues concerning Iranian pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage season.

Arbaeen, one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings, marks the 40th day after Ashura, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shiite Muslims.

Every year, millions of pilgrims from Iran and across the world travel to the Iraqi holy city of Karbala to commemorate the occasion at the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

To facilitate the pilgrimage, Iran and Iraq have expanded bilateral coordination through a series of agreements aimed at easing travel procedures, removing visa restrictions for pilgrims, improving transportation and public services, strengthening medical and logistical support, and enhancing security at border crossings.

The annual Arbaeen pilgrimage will culminate in massive mourning ceremonies in Karbala on August 4.



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