Iran's Arbaeen central headquarters announces exit and entry borders for foreign pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Arbaeen Central Headquarters in a statement announced the exit and entry borders for foreign Arbaeen pilgrims traveling to Iraq via Iran.

All authorized foreign nationals from abroad and those residing in the country are required to register in the Samah system, it emphasized.

The exit and entry borders for foreign citizens and foreigners residing in the country are the Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh borders in Khuzestan province and the Khosravi, Bashmaq, and Tamarchin borders in Kermanshah, Kurdistan, and West Azerbaijan provinces, the statement noted.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 4.

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