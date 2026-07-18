Grand Ayatollah Sobhani calls on Arbaeen missionaries to root words in Quran, authentic teachings

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a message to the National Conference of Arbaeen Missionaries 2026, Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani has called on missionaries to ground their words in the Holy Quran, established Sunnah, and the verified teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), while also emphasizing the need to expound the philosophy of pilgrimage, uphold the ethics of propagation, and appreciate the hospitality of the Iraqi nation.

The message of the revered Marja was delivered to the conference, held at the Representative Office of the Supreme Leader for Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs.

Arbaeen missionaries must draw on authentic teachings, practical conduct, and time-sensitive insight to clarify the message of Ashura.

The full text of the message was read by Hojatoleslam Torabi.

The esteemed scholar began by underscoring the unparalleled station of the Hussaini movement, stating that the spiritual might of Shiism was forged alongside the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussain (PBUH). He said the towering qualities, virtues, and lofty status of the Imam and his loyal companions must be explained to pilgrims. This precious opportunity, he added, should also be seized to explain the truths of Islam, the culture of sacrifice and martyrdom, and the nobility of the martyrs of Karbala, who were immortalized in human history with the timeless cry, "Hayhat minna al-dhilla" (Never to humiliation!).

Sermons must be rooted in the Holy Quran and verified Ahl al-Bayt teachings

On the fundamental duties of missionaries, the Grand Ayatollah stressed that a preacher's speech must be firmly rooted in the Holy Quran, the definitive Sunnah, and the reliable teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), strictly avoiding any weak content, superstitions, or unverified narrations. He stated that the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) must be expounded through rational arguments and Quranic evidence so they may effectively touch receptive hearts.

Conduct is the primary tool of propagation

Highlighting the impact of a preacher's conduct, he said the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) taught us to invite people to the faith through our behavior before our speech. A successful missionary, he noted, is one who regards good morals, courtesy, humility, patience, kindness, and respect as the finest tools of propagation. Among the most important duties during this spiritual journey, he listed lenience with pilgrims, providing wise answers to questions, and respecting cultural and religious differences.

The message of Ashura must be linked to the issues of the day

The Grand Ayatollah further stressed the necessity of time-sensitive insight, saying the message of Ashura must be connected to the present-day needs and issues of society and the Muslim world, so that audiences, while learning the history and objectives of the Hussaini movement, can properly grasp the eternal message of Ashura for contemporary humanity.

Pilgrimage is the central axis; the philosophy of visitation must be clarified

Noting that the visitation of Imam Hussain (PBUH) constitutes the central axis of the great Arbaeen movement, he said one of the most vital focuses of propagation should be the elucidation of the "school of pilgrimage." The authentic and widely-transmitted hadiths regarding the significance of visiting the purified shrines of the Infallible Imams (PBUT), particularly the shrine of Imam Hussain (PBUH), he stated, reveal the profound spiritual effects of this great act of worship.

He identified the key themes of propagation regarding pilgrimage as follows: the philosophy and wisdom behind visiting the pure shrines of the Infallible Imams (PBUT)—including increasing one's knowledge of their life and teachings, renewing the covenant of allegiance, and strengthening faith and spirituality—must be expounded for the pilgrims. Furthermore, pilgrims must become acquainted with the lofty themes of the pilgrimage supplications, which serve as a grand school for cultivating knowledge, morals, allegiance, and self-refinement.

Uphold the sanctity of the holy sites and observe the etiquette of pilgrimage

Grand Ayatollah Sobhani also reminded that observing the etiquette of pilgrimage—including respecting the rights of fellow pilgrims, honoring the servants and residents of the holy cities, respecting queues especially when entering and exiting the holy shrines, and maintaining order in crowded conditions—is a matter that must be emphasized.

He added that the visitation of Imam Hussain (PBUH) is an act of worship imbued with knowledge, humility, sorrow, and the remembrance of the tragedies of Ashura, and must not be turned into a recreational program or a carnival. Pilgrims must also be diligent in upholding the sanctity of the holy sites in Karbala and other pilgrimage cities, which is itself a manifestation of reverence for the divine symbols.

Link the memory of the martyrs with that of Imam Hussain (PBUH)

In the final section of his message, the revered Marja stressed the need to link the memory and name of the dear martyrs with that of Imam Hussain (PBUH), and to explain their sincere devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) and the culture of sacrifice and martyrdom to the pilgrims, so that the continuity of the path of Ashura in our own times may be properly understood.

In conclusion, while praying for the success of the Arbaeen missionaries, Grand Ayatollah Sobhani expressed his appreciation to the noble, faithful, and hospitable people of Iraq, the tribes, the government, the scholars, the clerics, and the custodians of the holy shrines for their exemplary hosting and for providing services to millions of pilgrims. He stressed that the enthusiastic presence of the Iraqi people in serving the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (PBUH) is a manifestation of faith, allegiance, Islamic brotherhood, and the unbreakable bond between the two great nations of Iran and Iraq. This empathy and affection, he said, is among the blessings of the Hussaini school and a great asset for the Islamic Ummah.

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