Arbaeen Has Become Global Movement Beyond Religious Boundaries Says Pakistani Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Muhammad Afzal Haideri, principal of Jamia-tul-Muntazar Islamic seminary in Lahore, said the annual pilgrimage attracts millions of devotees from different countries, cultures, and linguistic backgrounds, demonstrating the enduring global appeal of Imam Hussain's (A.S) message.

"The participation of millions of pilgrims shows that Imam Hussain's (A.S) message has transcended geographical and cultural boundaries," Haideri said. "People travel with their families, including women and children, reflecting a shared commitment to the values of faith, sacrifice, and justice."

Haideri said the Arbaeen pilgrimage continues to expand every year, describing it as a movement that promotes awareness, unity, and resistance to injustice. He claimed that opponents of the gathering fear its growing influence because it inspires people to challenge oppression and authoritarianism. He also noted that some Islamic scholars view the expanding Arbaeen movement as one of the developments that could help prepare society for the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (A.S), a central belief in Shia Islam.

Emphasizing the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage, Haideri said Arbaeen should not be seen merely as a journey on foot or a religious ritual. Instead, he described it as an opportunity for self-reflection, moral development, and personal transformation.

"A person returning from Arbaeen should come back as a better human being," he said, adding that the pilgrimage should inspire positive changes in personal conduct, social behavior, and commitment to ethical values.

He said the pilgrimage renews believers' pledge to uphold truth, reject injustice, and live according to the teachings of Imam Hussain (A.S), stressing that these commitments must be reflected in everyday life rather than expressed only in words.

Concluding his message, Haideri urged Muslims to embrace Imam Hussain's (A.S) principles of protecting faith, establishing justice, opposing oppression, and serving humanity. He also prayed for the acceptance of pilgrims' acts of worship, greater unity among Muslims, and guidance to live according to the ideals of Imam Hussain (A.S).