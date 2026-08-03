‘Hussain and Struggle for Justice’ Book Launched in Karbala at Interfaith Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The event was organized by the International Ashura Foundation in cooperation with the Ahlulbayt (A.S) World Assembly as part of the Arbaeen Cultural and Educational Committee's programs. It brought together Muslim and Christian scholars, academics, and religious leaders to explore the universal message of Imam Hussain (A.S) and its relevance across faiths.

Argentinian Shia scholar Sheikh Abdul Karim Paz highlighted the shared values between Islam and Christianity, emphasizing the respected position of Prophet Jesus (A.S) in Shia belief and his role alongside Imam Mahdi (A.S) in Islamic eschatology. He said the mission of Islam reflects the same pursuit of justice and compassion taught by Jesus, adding that Professor Hewer's book represents an important step in strengthening dialogue between Islam and Christianity.

Speaking at the conference, Professor Chris Hewer explained that his research seeks to introduce Imam Hussain (A.S) to audiences who may know little or nothing about him. He stressed that Imam Hussain belongs not only to Shia Muslims or Muslims in general, but to all humanity because his message is rooted in universal moral values.

Hewer described his book as a collection of 18 chapters, each presenting a lesson drawn from the life of Imam Hussain (A.S). He encouraged readers of all backgrounds to study his life while reflecting on their own personal experiences and moral responsibilities.

He said one of the most important lessons from Imam Hussain's life is the value of principled leadership and unwavering commitment. According to Hewer, Imam Hussain demonstrated that true leaders must be willing to stand against injustice, even at great personal cost, so that others may learn courage and responsibility.

Addressing misconceptions about Islam in the West, Hewer rejected the claim that Islam promotes violence. Referring to the events of Karbala, he noted that Imam Hussain consistently refused to initiate violence and sought to avoid bloodshed, even on the Day of Ashura. He argued that these historical events demonstrate Islam's deep respect for human life and should form the basis of dialogue with non-Muslims.

Hewer also described the Arbaeen pilgrimage as a powerful challenge to modern consumerism. He said the free distribution of food, water, medical care, and other services by volunteers reflects values of generosity and selflessness rarely seen in profit-driven societies. He also praised Arbaeen as a unique gathering where people of different religions, cultures, and even those with no religious affiliation walk together in an atmosphere of mutual respect and solidarity.

Egyptian physician and researcher Dr. Ahmed Rasem Al-Nafis stressed the importance of interfaith scholarship and called for greater academic cooperation to deepen understanding of Islamic history. He also referred to historical research concerning the shrine of the head of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Egypt, describing it as an important area of scholarly study.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ali Nazir, head of the Haydarbash (Alawi) Scholars Council, said a proper understanding of Islamic history requires studying the event of Ghadir Khumm. He called for greater unity among Muslims, rejecting misconceptions about Shia beliefs and emphasizing that all Muslims share the same Quran, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and deep reverence for the Ahlulbayt (A.S).

Closing the conference, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary General of the Ahlulbayt (A.S) World Assembly, praised Professor Hewer's work as a significant and in-depth study of Imam Hussain's mission. He said the central theme of the book—the struggle for justice—captures the universal essence of Imam Hussain's movement. Ramazani added that humanity's path to salvation lies in the values embodied by Imam Hussain, describing Islam as both a religion of mercy and resistance against injustice.