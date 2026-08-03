Arbaeen Is a Global Symbol of Truth, Unity and Resistance, Says Indian Shia Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): While walking from Najaf to Karbala during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, Abidi said the annual commemoration continues to inspire millions around the world despite the passage of more than 1,400 years since the tragedy of Karbala.

"Every year, the world commemorates Arbaeen in memory of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his 72 loyal companions. Yet the event remains as fresh and impactful as if Karbala had occurred only this year," he said, describing its lasting influence as a divine miracle.

Abidi credited the Imams of the Ahlulbayt (A.S) with preserving the legacy of Karbala through their teachings and sacrifices, saying their efforts have ensured that the message of Imam Hussain (A.S) continues to resonate across generations. He noted that millions of people renew their grief every year, keeping alive the memory of the martyrdom through mourning and remembrance.

Referring to Islamic traditions, he said Arbaeen reflects not only the mourning of believers on earth but also that of the heavens. He cited narrations stating that the skies mourned for 40 days after Ashura, adding that this symbolizes the unparalleled significance of Imam Hussain's sacrifice.

Highlighting the significance of the annual pilgrimage from Najaf to Karbala, Abidi said the Arbaeen walk has evolved into a global movement representing justice, sacrifice, human dignity, and the identity of the Shia Muslim community. He encouraged pilgrims visiting Iraq to participate in the walk, even for a short distance, describing it as a powerful expression of faith and solidarity.

The Indian scholar also argued that the growth of the Arbaeen movement has helped preserve Iraq's religious identity. He said that following the fall of Saddam Hussein's government, external powers sought to expand their cultural and religious influence in Iraq, but the steadily growing Arbaeen pilgrimage strengthened the country's connection to the teachings of the Ahlulbayt (A.S).

Abidi said the annual gathering has given new life to the message of Islam and the Ahlulbayt around the world, with millions of pilgrims walking from Najaf to Karbala as a demonstration that Imam Hussain's sacrifice continues to inspire guidance, awakening, and steadfastness.

Concluding his remarks, he said Arbaeen has become one of the strongest symbols of unity in the Muslim world and of resistance against oppression, expressing confidence that the movement will continue to carry Imam Hussain's message of justice and humanity to future generations.