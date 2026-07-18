Senior cleric: Arbaeen procession will be opportunity to create hope, boost resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric said this year’s Arbaeen procession would be an opportunity to create hope and boost resistance.

The Leader’s representative in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs, Hojat-ol-Islam Abdol Fattah Navab was speaking at a gathering of Abraeen preachers held in the holy city of Qom on Thursday.

He emphasized that this year’s Arbaeen has special characteristics.

“Servants and preachers of Arbaeen should take advantage of this great cultural and spiritual opportunity by explaining the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, strengthening the spirit of resistance, creating hope, Jihad of explanation, and promoting the Islamic lifestyle,” he stated.

Honoring the memory of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, he said, “In previous years, before sending pilgrims for Hajj, we would visit the martyred Leader and seek guidance from him, but this year's Hajj was accompanied by the sorrow of losing the great martyred Leader.”

He continued, “At the same time, we were happy that God Almighty, with His grace and foresight, granted wise leadership to the Islamic Ummah and the dear nation of Iran.”

The senior cleric said that given the current conditions in the country, special attention should be paid to preserving the ideals of the Imam and the Islamic Revolution in the Arbaeen processions and gatherings.

The ideals of the Islamic Revolution are those such as justice, freedom, unity, solidarity, independence, and non-dependence, all of which, in a word, determine a virtuous life, he stated.

“Therefore, it is necessary to plan for explaining these concepts in the Arbaeen travel plans, because many pilgrims find greater readiness to receive these teachings in that spiritual atmosphere.”

Hojat-ol-Islam Navab added that the second most important axis of the cultural activities of Arbaeen is to maintain and strengthen the spirit of resistance and perseverance.

The third axis is creating hope and fighting despair, he noted. “Sometimes, with the emergence of pressures and difficulties, some people become hopeless, but this should not be the case. Although Imam Hussein (AS) lost his friends and loved ones in Karbala, he insured the Islamic community. Today, we also see that the name and memory of the Master of Martyrs (AS) has spread throughout the world, and this is the result of perseverance and creating hope. Imam Hussein (AS) also called on his companions to be patient and steadfast and considered this path to be the path of salvation.”

He considered the fourth important axis of Arbaeen cultural activities to be paying attention to the enemy's conspiracies and confronting them. “The enemy is continuously planning conspiracies and media operations, and we must be fully prepared to confront these actions. Just as the enemy is continuously active, we must also stand against these attacks with planning, awareness, and enlightenment.”

He called the fifth axis the creation of culture based on the Second Step of the Revolution statement, and said the martyred Leader paid special attention to this statement.

Hojat-ol-Islam Navab went on to say that one of the best opportunities to explain and promote the concepts of this statement is the Arbaeen ceremony.

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