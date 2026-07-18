Iran’s UN envoy condemns US attacks on civilian infrastructure as war crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has condemned the acts of aggression by the United States against Iran’s civilian infrastructure, emphasizing that these attacks are serious violations of international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes.

In a letter sent to the secretary-general of the UN and the president of the UN Security Council on Thursday, Iravani said, “The United States continues its acts of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and perpetrates heinous war crimes against the Iranian people in blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, in particular international humanitarian law.”

He added, “These attacks targeted and caused extensive damage to ports, transportation networks, communications facilities, logistics hubs, radar installations, coastal defense systems and other infrastructure indispensable to the civilian population, and to the functioning of the national economy”.

“Regrettably, the Administration of the United States and its President have, through their words and actions, demonstrated a blatant disregard for the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” he further noted.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Excellencies,

Further to my previous letters concerning the continued acts of aggression committed by the United States of America against the Islamic Republic of Iran, I wish to bring to the attention of Your Excellency and the members of the Security Council that, owing to the Security Council’s continued failure to act, the United States continues its acts of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and perpetrates heinous war crimes against the Iranian people in blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, and international law, in particular international humanitarian law. In this regard, I wish to inform that from 8 July to today, 16 July 2026, the United States has continued to conduct extensive military attacks against various parts of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly its southern provinces, coastal cities, and ports along the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Repeated strikes have been carried out against, inter alia, Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Ahvaz, Chabahar, Konarak, Jask, Sirik, Iranshahr, Abu Musa Island, and Greater Tunb Island. In the early hours of today, 16 July 2026, the cities of Shiraz, Khorramabad, Semnan, Urmia, and Hamedan also came under attack.

These attacks targeted and caused extensive damage to ports, transportation networks, communications facilities, logistics hubs, radar installations, coastal defence systems and other infrastructure indispensable to the civilian population, and to the functioning of the national economy. The systematic destruction of such civilian infrastructure has disrupted commercial activities, maritime transportation, emergency response services, and the daily livelihoods of civilians, with profound humanitarian, environmental, and long-term economic consequences. During this latest wave of criminal attacks, more than thirty-five Iranians were martyred, and over two hundred and sixty were injured. Among the victims were civilians, emergency responders, firefighters, park rangers, and fishermen.

On 8 July 2026, a firefighter responding to a U.S. attack on Iranshahr Airport was martyred while performing his official duties. In the early hours of 14 July 2026, the United States attacked a ranger station in the village of Seyed Jowzar, Hajjiabad city, Hormozgan Province, killing three members of the family of Mr. Javad Hassanzadeh, a dedicated environmental ranger.

During the early hours of 15 July 2026, the United States launched a missile attack against the barracks and dormitory of a Ground Force garrison of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bampur, Iranshahr, in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province. Thirteen missiles were fired at the dormitory resulting in the martyrdom of seven brave defenders of the homeland, namely, Reza Shafiei, Farhad Alavi, Abolfazl Molaei, Hossein Jafari, Alireza Ghasemi, Hesameddin Abbasi, and Abbas Hassan Shahi. A number of other military personnel sustained injuries and remain under medical treatment.

In yet another heinous act, on Wednesday evening, 15 July 2026, Shahid Baghaei Hospital was damaged as a result of brutal U.S. airstrikes against various areas of the city of Ahvaz and the vicinity of this medical facility. In order to safeguard the lives and safety of patients, the hospital was evacuated, and its patients were transferred to other medical centers. This hospital is a specialized medical facility in Khuzestan Province, which provides treatment and care to children suffering from cancer and other blood-related diseases. A large number of patients from across the province and neighboring provinces regularly seek medical services at this facility. The U.S. attack against this hospital constitutes a cowardly act and war crime targeting the most innocent and vulnerable human beings - children who are courageously fighting for their survival.

Furthermore, during the past week alone, the United States has carried out a systematic campaign of attacks against civilian objects and critical civilian infrastructure, including a wheat storage silo in Hoveyzeh, a mineral water production facility in the Musiyan District of Dehloran City, and the maritime control tower in Chabahar, with the aim of disrupting assistance to fishermen and jeopardizing the safety and security of maritime navigation, and international commerce. These attacks, together with numerous other strikes directed against civilian objects, constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and amount to war crimes for which the United States bears full international responsibility.

Regrettably, the Administration of the United States and its President have, through their words and actions, demonstrated a blatant disregard for the Charter of the United Nations and international law. Following his previous public statements threatening the destruction of Iran’s civilization and attacks against bridges, power plants, and other civilian infrastructure, the President of the United States, in an interview on 15 July 2026, once again, in a brazen and outrageous manner, publicly threatened the destruction of Iran’s vital civilian infrastructure, stating: "we will strike its bridges and power plants next week.”

Also, during a televised interview on 13 July 2026, the President of the United States, in reference to the United States’ bombardment of Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, stated: "If I wasn’t around, or Bibi wasn’t around, especially the combination, they would have had a nuclear weapon within two weeks had I not hit them with a nuclear." This statement, made publicly by the Head of State of the United States, a nuclear-weapon State Party to the Treaty on the Non- Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), a permanent member of the Security Council, and one of the Depositary Governments of the NPT-warrants the utmost attention of the Security Council. This statement exposes the dangerous mindset of the President of the United States, reflecting utter contempt for the Charter of the United Nations, international law, and the most fundamental principles of humanity. It suggests that, in pursuing its policies, the United States recognizes no legal or humanitarian red lines, including the prohibition of the use of nuclear weapons and the commission of war crimes through attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the United States’ acts of aggression and deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, which are flagrant violations of Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations, the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the prohibition of the threat or use of force, and serious violations of international humanitarian law. The repeated targeting of ports, airports, transportation facilities, emergency response services, and other civilian objects are war crimes. The United States bears full international responsibility for all deaths, injuries, damage to vital infrastructure, environmental harm, and all other direct and indirect consequences resulting from its internationally wrongful acts.

The continued commission of these unlawful armed attacks poses a grave threat to international peace and security, freedom of navigation, regional stability, and the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. In light of the foregoing, and given the grave implications of the United States’ unlawful acts for international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran once again calls on the Secretary-General and the Security Council to discharge their responsibilities under the Charter of the United Nations, and take immediate and effective measures to put an end to the U.S. aggression, and to ensure accountability for all severe violations by the United States.

As long as the United Nations, in particular the Security Council, fails to fulfill its responsibilities for the maintenance of international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to exercise all its rights under international law in order to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, people, and vital interests. Iran, further, will exercise its right to pursue all available avenues to ensure accountability for those who committed these grave violations and war crimes.