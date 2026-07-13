Iran Rejects Western Narrative, Says Operations Are Legitimate Self-Defense Against US-Israeli Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected Western narratives framing recent Iranian operations as unprovoked aggression, emphasizing instead that they represent a legitimate exercise of self-defense against ongoing US-Israeli violations.

Responding to a statement by the UN secretary-general's spokesperson expressing concern over "renewed military confrontations" and Iranian actions in the region, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that the situation is not a mere "military confrontation" but the continuation of blatant and unprovoked aggression launched by the United States and the Israeli regime on February 28.

"Iran does not 'attack.' Iran’s strikes on US military bases and assets stationed in the southern Persian Gulf constitute a legitimate and lawful exercise of its inherent right to self-defense under international law," Baghaei stated.

He urged countries hosting US forces to immediately cease allowing their territories to serve as launchpads for aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Baghaei also urged the UN secretary-general's spokesperson to use the full name of the Persian Gulf.

He said that "it is 'Persian Gulf'; please be loyal to the UN directives (notably on 18 August 1994, and 14 May 1999) mandating the use of the full term 'Persian Gulf' in all UN texts."

This comes amid heightened tensions following US aggression on Iranian targets, to which the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian Armed Forces responded with precise strikes on US command centers, drone hangars, and other military sites in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Iranian security forces have emphasized that such actions are measured responses to repeated ceasefire violations by Washington and its allies.

The aggression traces back to the unprovoked US-Israeli assault on February 28, which martyred senior Iranian figures including the late Supreme Leader and triggered a cycle of resistance.

Despite fragile ceasefire attempts, Washington has repeatedly violated agreements, including fresh strikes on southern Iran and interference in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iran has consistently exercised restraint while asserting its right to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of the Persian Gulf.

Tehran has closed the Strait of Hormuz to unauthorized US military movements, a definitive policy underscoring Iran's control over this vital waterway in line with international norms.

On June 17, Iran and the US signed the MoU, which calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts and includes a commitment from both sides to hold further talks on a final agreement in the next 60 days.

The deal’s Article 5 places responsibility for reopening and managing the Strait of Hormuz squarely in Iran’s hands.

Iran has repeatedly stressed its legitimate right to sovereignty over the strait, noting that the waterway will never return to its pre-war conditions and that it will be administered by the Islamic Republic in accordance with international law.

........................

End/ 257