Iran Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Pakistan's Khuzdar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Following the recent terrorist attacks in southwestern Pakistan, which left a number of citizens dead and injured, the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attacks.

While condemning the terrorist attacks in the Pakistani city of Khuzdar, Esmaeil Baqaei expressed the sincere condolences and sympathy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and government of Pakistan.

Reiterating the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in firmly condemning all forms of terrorism and extremism, the spokesperson emphasized the necessity of strengthening cooperation and coordination among regional countries to counter terrorism effectively and continuously.

He also highlighted the need to identify, prosecute, and punish the perpetrators, organizers, and sponsors of terrorist activities.

....................

End/ 257

