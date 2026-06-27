Iran Slams US-PGCC Joint Statement as 'Distortion of Truth'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized the recent joint statement issued by the United States and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, describing it as a “distortion of truth” and a stubborn persistence in repeating past mistakes.

“No doubt, Iran is concerned about collective regional security more than any other party. The PGCC’s belief that seeking refuge in the biggest violator of security is the solution to this concern is a contradiction in terms, a bitter irony, and a disappointing sign of failing to learn from recent bitter experiences,” Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on his X account, reacting to the statement.

Baqaei questioned the southern neighbors’ actions, writing, “We must ask the southern neighbors why they violated the principle of good neighborliness and fundamental rules of international law by aligning with an aggressive attack against a fellow Muslim neighbor, allowing their territory to be used against Iran or for missile launches. Why do they disregard the destructive arms race and the purchasing and stockpiling of hundreds of billions of dollars of advanced weaponry that has no defensive justification?”

“Why do they ignore the Zionist regime’s repeated aggressions against regional countries and its occupation of Palestine and Lebanon? Why do they remain silent about the occupying regime’s nuclear arsenal, which operates outside any international supervision, while labeling the conventional defense capabilities of a country that has repeatedly been threatened and attacked—even from the territory of neighboring states—as a threat?”

The spokesperson emphasized that Iran’s military capabilities serve as a guarantee for the nation’s right to legitimate self-defense against aggression and crimes, while simultaneously ensuring regional peace and stability.

“National security and dignity are non-negotiable and cannot be conditionalized. Just as the inherent right to legitimate self-defense is absolutely non-negotiable, the tools required for it can never be a matter of compromise with any party,” Baqaei concluded.

.......................

End/ 257