Death toll of ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon rises to 16,429

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon rose to 16,429 on Friday, including 4,243 martyrs and 12,186 wounded since March 2.

In its daily statement, the ministry according to the National News Agency, reported that 13 martyrs and 7 wounded were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It explained that the number of martyrs and wounded among healthcare workers reached 135 martyrs and 406 wounded as a result of 176 Israeli attacks on ambulances and medical teams.

Since March 2, the occupation has escalated its aggression against towns and civilians in Lebanon, causing hundreds of martyrs, thousands of wounded, and the displacement of about 1.5 million Lebanese.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on June 18 the electronic signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran that included a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, the Israeli army continues its daily violations.

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