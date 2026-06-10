Iran Accuses U.S. of Orchestrating False‑Flag Drone Attack to Justify $2B Arms Sale to Kuwait

ABNA24 - Iran’s Foreign Ministry says the United States orchestrated a false‑flag drone attack on Kuwait International Airport to create a pretext for selling nearly $2 billion worth of American counter‑drone systems to Kuwait.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks in a post on X on Tuesday, shortly after the US State Department notified Congress of a possible Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait valued at $1.98 billion.

The package includes Anduril Industries’ Roadrunner‑Munition interceptors, Sentry Towers, Lattice command and control software, and other anti‑drone equipment.

“The pieces of the puzzle are falling into place with remarkable speed,” Baghaei wrote. “They carried out a ‘false‑flag’ operation by deploying a copied ‘Lucas’ drone to strike Kuwait Airport, manufacturing the perfect pretext to market their ‘Powerus’‑developed anti‑drone air defense systems under the guise of protecting against Iranian attacks. Profitable indeed!”

The State Department notification, dated June 5, 2026, said the proposed sale “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non‑NATO ally.”

The principal contractor is Anduril Industries, based in California.

Kuwait airport attack

Earlier, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) dismissed Kuwait’s accusation that Iranian missiles had struck the airport. It said the damage to the Kuwait Airport was the result of US Patriot systems malfunctioning.

Iranian military sources cited the alleged footage of the airport strike, telling Tasnim News Agency that while the IRGC launched its drones toward US targets at midnight and recorded impacts under the cover of darkness, the footage was recorded in daytime.

The sources said a targeting error was nearly impossible since their intended objective was located more than 40 kilometers from the international airport.

The IRGC said last week that it launched missiles and drones against the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, a US Air Force base in Kuwait and other American military assets in the Persian Gulf region.

The IRGC identified its actual intended target as the Ali al-Salem Air Base, a facility that houses US military aircraft.

The attacks were in retaliation for a US strike on an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman and for a US attack on a communications tower south of Qeshm Island.

The unjustified US‑Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.

The Iranian armed forces carried out 100 waves of retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4 and restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

A Pakistan‑brokered temporary ceasefire has been in place since April 8, but the US has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports while using bases in Persian Gulf countries to fuel tensions against Iran.

Tehran has repeatedly warned that any country allowing its territory to be used for aggression against Iran will bear responsibility.



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