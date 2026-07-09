Custodian of Hussaini Shrine Honors Martyr Leader with Supplication During Funeral Prayer / Video

ABNA24 - Beautiful expressions by the custodian of the Holy Husayni Shrine during the funeral prayer over the pure body of the martyred Leader. Hujjat al‑Islam wal‑Muslimin Sheikh Abd al‑Mahdi Karbalai, the religious custodian of the Holy Husayni Shrine, in the ceremony of performing the funeral prayer over the pure body of the martyred Leader of the Ummah in the sacred shrine of Hazrat Aba Abdillah al‑Husayn (AS), honored the lofty status of Grand Ayatollah Martyr Khamenei by reciting a supplication filled with themes of jihad, martyrdom, and defense of the oppressed.

This ceremony, held in the spiritual atmosphere of the sacred shrine of Sayyid al‑Shuhada (AS), took place with the wide presence of the people, a group of pilgrims, and servants of the Husayni Shrine. During the prayer, Sheikh Karbalai, referring to the sacrifices of this martyr in defending religion and supporting the oppressed, asked the Almighty God to place him among the martyrs and His righteous servants.

The religious custodian of the Holy Husayni Shrine said in part of his supplication: ‘O Allah, he offered his life in the path of elevating Your religion and defending Your oppressed servants. O Allah, he came to You as a martyr, drenched in his blood, advancing and not retreating. O Allah, accept him and resurrect him with those who follow and love him, and distance him from those who disavow and hate him.’

A rendering of the meanings of this supplication is as follows:

اللهم انه بذل مهجته فی سبیل اعلاء دینک والدفاع عن المظلومین من عبادک. O God, he offered his very life for the sake of exalting Your religion and defending Your oppressed servants.

اللهم انه نزل بک شهیدا مضرجا بدمائه مقبلا غیر مدبر. O God, he came to You as a martyr, covered in his blood — advancing, not turning away.

اللهم فتقبله واحشره مع من یتولاه ویحبه وأبعده عمن یتبرأ منه ویبغضه. O God, accept him, resurrect him with those who follow and love him, and distance him from those who disavow and hate him.”**