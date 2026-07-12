Death toll of ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon rises to 4,322

AhlulBayt News Agency: The cumulative death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon rose to 16,532 on Saturday, including 4,322 martyrs and 12,210 wounded, since the start of the aggression on March 2.

A daily statistical report from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, published by the National News Agency, stated that the death toll increased by one martyr and three wounded in the past 24 hours.

The report clarified that the number of martyrs and wounded among healthcare workers reached 135 martyrs and 406 wounded as a result of 176 attacks on ambulance teams and medical personnel.

Since March 2, the occupation has escalated its aggression against Lebanese towns, villages, cities, and civilian infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of hundreds, the wounding of thousands, and the displacement of approximately 1.5 million Lebanese, most of whom are not registered in shelters.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on June 18 the signing of an electronic memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran that included a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, the occupying army continues to commit daily violations of the agreement.

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