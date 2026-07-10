Epic Funeral of Martyred Leader Plunged West into Deep Shock / Islamic Ummah Awake, Alive: Ansarullah Member

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ali Al-Dailami, a senior member of Yemen's Ansarullah, speaking about the millions of people attending the farewell ceremony for the martyred leader of the Islamic Ummah, announced that this great ceremony with its vast crowd and human wave eliminated falsehood and sent important messages indicating the close connection of the Islamic Ummah with its leadership, adherence to Islam as a compass, and commitment to the path of resistance, jihad, and steadfastness.

He added that this great epic plunged the West and particularly the American side, which had become desperate after spending huge sums in recent years to create a rift between the leadership and the Iranian people, into a deep shock.

This Yemeni figure emphasized that the entire world, including the enemies of the resistance, by their own admission, is witnessing this great epic written by the people of Iran, then the people of Iraq, and the entire axis of resistance, and it conveys an important message: that the Islamic Ummah and the resistance are awake and alive, proud of their religion and values, and will continue this path without wavering.

Ali Al-Dailami noted that the Americans, seeing these scenes, were severely shocked, and the U.S. government, with its intense hysteria and frenzy, asked the Treasury to reimpose sanctions against Iran that were supposed to be lifted for 60 days; something that indicates the Americans' deep psychological turmoil.

This Ansarullah member referred to Western media reports about the farewell ceremony for the martyred Imam of the Ummah, in which they spoke with weakness and defeat; because they never imagined they would find themselves in such a situation.

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