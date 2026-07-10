Yemen Warned Arab Countries About Continued Cooperation with the U.S. Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, praised the steadfastness and resistance of the Iranian people, army, and leadership in confronting American-Zionist arrogance, describing the Iranians' resilience as a rock and a great barrier against which the enemies' conspiracies shatter.

Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned America's violation of the Islamabad Agreement and aggression against Iranian soil, and emphasized that these American actions demonstrate their ongoing criminal tendencies and once again prove that breaking promises and agreements is an inherent characteristic of American and Zionist criminals.

The statement continued that Yemen emphasizes its unwavering support for the Islamic Republic of Iran in all stages and future developments, and once again warns the countries of the region that providing platforms and bases to the Americans will first expose these very countries to continuous and direct risks and damages.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sana'a government also stated that the Arab regimes have taken the fate of their people and the future of their nations hostage to Zionist criminals and must awaken and abandon their submissive and obedient role, which has brought them nothing but defeat and loss.

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