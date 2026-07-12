Hundreds Rally in Stockholm to Protest Israeli Assaults on Gaza, Ceasefire Breaches

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of individuals have assembled in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, to demonstrate against Israel's assaults on Gaza, breaches of the ceasefire agreement, and limitations on the entry of humanitarian aid into the war-ravaged coastal region.

On Saturday, the protesters gathered at Odenplan Square in response to appeals from various civil society organizations.

The demonstrators, holding Palestinian flags, shouted slogans in condemnation of Israel and demanded the prompt removal of the blockade on Gaza.

They also censured Israel for infringing upon the ceasefire that was agreed upon on October 10, 2025.

Dror Feiler, a Jewish activist from Sweden and the chair of European Jews for a Just Peace, stated that the protesters were advocating for the rights, justice, and equality of Palestinians.

“A peace achieved without justice is not real peace and will ultimately lead to another war,” Feiler said.

He argued that the international community has turned a blind eye to ongoing crimes against humanity and infringements of international law in Gaza.

Feiler also took a swipe at what he termed the disintegration of the international order and the laws that were established after World War II and the Holocaust, contending that influential entities enforce regulations based on their own interests.

He dismissed allegations of antisemitism leveled against the demonstrations, stating that the protesters were against oppression, irrespective of the perpetrator.

“Criticizing the Israeli government or Zionism … does not make someone antisemitic,” Feiler said.

A Palestinian lost his life, and two others sustained injuries on Saturday when an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to medical sources, the body of the victim along with two injured Palestinians was transported to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah following the aerial raid that struck the car near al-Nuwairi Hill, west of the camp.

Witnesses reported that an Israeli drone launched at least four missiles at the vehicle and the area around it.

According to witnesses, the first missile hit the vehicle as it was passing close to al-Nuwairi Hill. The second and third missiles hit individuals trying to escape following the first strike, while the fourth missile fell near the vehicle as locals attempted to reach and evacuate the injured.

As of Saturday, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli ceasefire violations have resulted in the deaths of 1,098 Palestinians and injuries to 3,535 others.

Since October 7, 2023, Gaza has suffered immense devastation due to Israel's genocidal war, resulting in over 73,000 Palestinian fatalities and more than 173,000 injuries, as reported by Palestinian sources. Additionally, Israeli assaults have caused damage to or destruction of approximately 90% of the region's infrastructure.

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