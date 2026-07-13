Iranians believe the martyrdom of Leader will awaken Islamic world

ABNA24 - Mourners in Iran have gathered in public places in cities, squares, and mosques to mourn the martyrdom of their leader and demand revenge against those responsible for his martyrdom. They also believe that the event will bring unity and awakening among Muslims.

The head of the Iranian Army's Ideological-Political Organization said on Sunday that the martyrdom of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution could strengthen resistance, unity, and Islamic awakening across the Muslim world, describing the event as one of the most consequential developments of the contemporary era.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony attended by senior commanders and personnel of the Iranian Navy Headquarters, Hojjatoleslam Abbas Mohammadhassani said the long-term impact of the assassination would become increasingly evident in the years ahead and would influence future developments across the Islamic world.

He said the widespread memorial ceremonies held in Iran and abroad demonstrated the late leader's spiritual influence and popularity among the Iranian people, Muslims, and supporters around the world.

Drawing a parallel with the aftermath of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), Mohammadhassani said the assassination of the martyred leader could catalyze strengthening the spirit of resistance, solidarity, and unity among Muslim nations.

He added that one of the late leader's strategic aspirations was the formation of a unified Islamic community, stressing that current circumstances require greater cooperation among Muslim countries and stronger support for the Axis of Resistance.

The senior cleric also warned of continuing security threats, economic pressure, and 'hybrid warfare against Iran,' calling for national unity, stronger defense preparedness, support for domestic production, and the implementation of resistance economy policies.

Meanwhile, mourning ceremonies for the martyred leader continued across Iran for another day. Large crowds gathered in Tehran, Rey, and Mashhad, while memorial services were also held in mosques across Shiraz, Isfahan, and Tabriz. Participants condemned the assassination and called for those responsible to be identified, punished, and avenged, as public commemorations continued nationwide.



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