AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Famous Indian social activist Neha Singh Rathore has paid tribute to Iran's late Supreme Leader martyr seyyed Ali Khamenei, describing him as a leader who "never surrendered" and stood firm against global powers.

In a social media post following the funeral of martyr ayatollah Khamenei, Rathore wrote that future generations would remember him as a leader who refused to accept defeat and forced powerful nations such as the United States to "bend the knee." She added that those who portray themselves as brave should learn courage from Khamenei's example.

The post shared of his official Facebook wall was accompanied by a newspaper clipping showing large crowds gathered in Tehran for funeral ceremonies honoring the late Iranian leader. The report described massive public participation in the mourning events.

Imam Khamenei was assassinated with his family on February 28 in a U.S.-Israeli terrorist airstrike. His martyrdom has drawn reactions from political and religious figures across the region and beyond.

Ayatollah Khamenei's death has generated strong reactions across political, religious, and ideological circles worldwide. Supporters have hailed him as a symbol of resistance and steadfastness, while his critics point to longstanding controversies surrounding his leadership and Iran's regional policies.

Funeral ceremonies in Tehran have drawn large crowds and delegations from several countries, underscoring the significance of Khamenei's influence in regional and international affairs.