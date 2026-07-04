Photos: Deputy Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulema Hind visited Site of Imam Khamenei's Martyrdom

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Secretary General of Majlis-e-Ulema Hind, Maulana Kalbe Jawad, is currently in Tehran to attend the funeral ceremony of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. During his visit, he also visited the site associated with Imam Khamenei's martyrdom. A large-scale funeral ceremony is currently underway in Tehran, with an estimated attendance of 10 to 20 million people. Representatives from various countries are also participating in the ceremony.