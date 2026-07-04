Iran's Intelligence Ministry Vows to Avenge Blood of Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Intelligence Ministry has vowed to avenge the blood of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and those killed alongside him in the US-Israeli war of aggression waged against Iran.

The ministry emphasized that justice will be pursued against what it described as the perpetrators of the attack.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the farewell and funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader held at Grand Mosalla of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran, the ministry accused the United States and Israel of carrying out the "greatest terrorist crime in contemporary history."

It called on the Iranian people to take part in the funeral procession and renewed its pledge of allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

The intelligence ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to retaliating against those it held responsible and to countering what it described as foreign threats in the region.

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