Russian Thinker Highlights Martyred Leader’s Spiritual Character

ABNA24 - Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was not only a prominent politician and intellectual, but also a symbol of the spiritual principle, a Russian thinker said.

Speaking in an interview about the legacy and position of the martyred Leader, Alexander Dugin, a prominent Russian philosopher and theorist, expressing deep sympathy for the Iranian nation over the martyrdom of the Leader, the website of the Islamic Radio and Television Union reported.

“As an Orthodox Christian who has been studying the Shia tradition and Iranian Islam for many years, I consider martyrdom not only suffering, but also a testimony to the truth. In our tradition, the church is built on the bodies of martyrs, and martyrdom is a miracle that God bestows on human existence. Martyrs, including Ayatollah Khamenei, are not only victims, but also true witnesses who, with their sacrifice, bring the advent of the Mahdi (AS) closer. This death is not in vain; rather, it shapes the fabric of future existence, and Iranian culture understands this truth better than anyone else,” he said.

Referring to the structure of Wilayat-e-Faqih, Dugin emphasized that the most important characteristic of the Iranian political system is the presence of a spiritual figure at its head; a person who is accountable to God.

“Ayatollah Khamenei was not only a prominent politician and intellectual, but also a symbol of the spiritual principle. His existence was the peak that gave meaning to the original political system. The ascension of this martyr opened a door to immortality; a door that now leads to the luminous world of “Minogue” in the ancient Iranian tradition. This event will bring about tremendous changes and a heroic Iran will stand up and win against the entire West.”

In response to a question about the recent US-Israeli aggression against Iran, the Russian philosopher stated that there is no political or military meaning in the killing of Iranian children and civilians, because the modern West is the civilization of Baal and the Antichrist, which has no purpose other than killing innocents.

“By holding a symbolic ceremony of burning Baal, Iran exposed the true nature of the American-Zionist regime. Today, the two countries of Iran and Russia, as fronts of resistance, are fighting this evil civilization. This battle is a war against the enemy of humanity, and victory belongs to those who are on the side of God. The suffering of the Shias and Russian martyrs will soon be compensated and its fruits will be revealed.”

In response to a question about the steadfastness of Iranians, Dugin said What the world is witnessing today is the unparalleled unity of the Iranian nation; all of them, from all cultural and intellectual backgrounds, have united under the slogan ‘I will die for Iran’.

“This readiness for sacrifice indicates Iran’s irreversible spiritual victory. In contrast, the behavior of some other Islamic countries that deal with Israel is shameful. I say to the Muslims of the world: Join the real jihad against the Antichrist and support Iran, which has raised the black flag of Khorasan. I believe that the emergence of the Mahdi (peace be upon him) is near.”

Addressing the Iranian nation, Dugin said, “We, the Russian people, admire you with all our hearts. Do not trust the West, because the deal with the devil is signed in blood. Stand together and be steadfast, because victory is ours, and our martyrs are the eternal witness to this truth.”



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