The Guardian’s Report on Magnitude of Funeral of Martyred Leader Through Statistics and the Message of Resistance

ABNA24 - According to the International AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency — ABNA — in a report published by the Guardian, written by Patrick Wintour from Tehran, the newspaper confirmed the unprecedented turnout of the people in recent days and the installation of images of the “red fist” and banners reading “One must rise.” It admitted that the funeral of the martyred leader of the revolution — who was martyred in an American‑Zionist attack — has become one of the greatest events in Iran’s history since the 1979 revolution. This outlet, which usually covers Iran with distorted language, was this time compelled to reflect the presence of officials from various countries such as Iraq and Pakistan, and also noted the absence of Western leaders.

The Guardian, in the continuation of its report, identified the most prominent theme of the ceremony as the “message of resistance,” and quoted General Vahedi, the commander‑in‑chief of the IRGC, repeating the phrase “We will never surrender.” The outlet, referring to speeches by senior judicial officials and members of parliament about “harsh revenge,” and noting the coincidence of these days with the month of Muharram, understood well that the slogan “Someone like me does not pledge allegiance to Yazid,” as the political testament of the late leader, has become the roadmap for the future of the system. Although the Guardian mentioned the physical elimination of part of the leader’s family and recent threats by the Israeli war minister, it acknowledged that the main message of this massive gathering was a clear signal to the West regarding its inability to break Iran’s national will.

Despite its Western perspective, the Guardian was forced to recognize two fundamental realities: first, the intelligent management of the system in holding this six‑day ceremony in Tehran and Mashhad in an orderly and secure manner, preventing any chaos; and second, the efforts of officials to link national mourning with hope for a bright future and to address people’s livelihood concerns through related placards.

Although the outlet pointed to the absence of the revolutionary leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and economic challenges as issues, it ultimately conceded that the Islamic Republic of Iran — backed by this massive turnout and extraordinary unity — possesses remarkable capacity for “resistance and recovery,” and this is the very truth that the Guardian, despite its inner reluctance, could not conceal in its report.