Extensive Coverage of World Leaders’ Tribute to Martyred Leader in English‑Language Media

According to the International AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency — ABNA — The Guardian, in its analysis of the upcoming farewell and funeral ceremony for the pure body of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, described it as an “epic display of mourning, national power, and social cohesion,” and wrote, quoting Iranian officials, that this ceremony will be the most important event of the current century and the largest gathering since the 1979 revolution. The outlet also wrote in its headline that millions of people are expected to attend this gathering.

The Mirror also, using the phrase “spectacular farewell,” described the scale of this ceremony across five cities and two countries as unprecedented, emphasizing that the event conveys a clear message of “resistance” to the world — and particularly to the United States.

A Global Presence; Iran Is Not Alone

Reuters and The New York Times, referring to the presence of diplomatic delegations from nearly 100 countries — including senior officials from Russia, China, Pakistan, Armenia, Iraq, and other regional states — described this presence as a sign of a “global renewal of allegiance” to the ideals of the martyred leader. According to The New York Times, the long line of diplomats and religious leaders at Tehran’s Mosalla to pay tribute to the pure body displayed an image of the “spiritual and political influence” of the late leader of the revolution on the international stage — an influence that extends beyond geographic borders.

Epic‑Making Logistics; Unmatched Organization

The Anadolu Agency, with an analytical approach, examined the logistical details of the event and described it as “one of the most extensive diplomatic, media, and security operations of recent decades.” According to this agency, the presence of 14,000 journalists, photographers, and documentary makers from around the world to cover the event demonstrates the strategic importance of this historic farewell. Anadolu also emphasized the extensive preparations for hosting millions of pilgrims in Tehran, describing it as “a sign of the firm resolve and precise planning of the Iranian government” for holding this national mourning ceremony in a magnificent manner.

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