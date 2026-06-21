Hezbollah Vows to Maintain Resistance Despite Ceasefire Violations by Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah has vowed to maintain its resistance against Israel, condemning the regime for repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement with ongoing attacks on southern Lebanon.

In a statement, Hezbollah stated, “The Islamic Resistance has adhered to the ceasefire since Friday evening, despite the enemy violating it from the very first moments. However, knowing the enemy’s constant breach of promises and deceptiveness, our hands remain on the trigger.”

The movement highlighted its decisive response last night against Israeli forces, which resulted in casualties among enemy troops. The statement emphasized that following this setback, the Israeli military resorted to extensive airstrikes both inside and outside the operational zone, targeting defenseless civilians to cover up its military failure.

“While reaffirming our commitment to the ceasefire, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance will not falter in the slightest to confront any enemy attempt to encroach upon Lebanese territory or expand its occupation. They lie in wait with full readiness to defend their land, people, and homeland,” the statement further stated.

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