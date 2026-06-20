Iran suspends negotiations due to continued aggression against Lebanon / This war battle of entire Islamic nation: Iraqi Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sayed Yassin Mousavi, the Friday prayer leader of Baghdad and a prominent professor at the Najaf Seminary, referring to recent political and military developments, declared, "These developments indicate important changes in the course of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, and Tehran has suspended its participation in the new round of negotiations in protest against the continuation of the Zionist regime's military operations in Lebanon."

In his Friday sermon yesterday, stating that the most important news in the media and political sphere is Donald Trump's acceptance of the fourteen conditions, he said, "Trump has accepted these conditions presented by the Iranian negotiating delegation and has signed a document known as a 'memorandum of understanding' to reach a final agreement within a specified timeframe."

Ayatollah Mousavi added, "American media have reported dissatisfaction among some Republican and Democratic circles, to the extent that this agreement has been described by them as 'America's failure in the negotiations and Iran's exit with the upper hand.'"

Referring to the Zionist regime's position, he stated, "The Zionist regime's position is completely opposed to this agreement, and regime officials consider it a political and military defeat. For this reason, they insist on continuing the war and disrupting any understanding."

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad also noted, "Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Zionist regime, has practically not adhered to the provisions of the agreement and, despite American pressure, has continued to escalate military tensions, including in southern Lebanon and the 'Ali al-Taher' area north of Nabatieh, where the Israeli forces' attempt to advance was met with a strong response from the Lebanese resistance, resulting in the death and injury of a number of officers and soldiers of this regime."

He emphasized, "Iran's position has been clear from the outset, and its main condition is a complete cessation of hostilities on all fronts of the axis of resistance before any final agreement." According to him, Tehran has informed the mediators that it will not participate in the negotiations without a halt to the aggression against Lebanon in its land, sea, and air dimensions.

Ayatollah Mousavi added, "Iran was prepared to participate in the new round of negotiations, but due to recent field developments in southern Lebanon, it halted this process, and now the situation lies between two scenarios: either escalation of hostilities, or genuine pressure from Washington on the Zionist regime to implement a ceasefire and withdraw."

Emphasizing the nature of this war, he said, "This confrontation is not 'Iran's war alone,' but rather 'the war of the Islamic nation, its history, and its future,'" and added, "This war is the battle of pure religion, the defense of independence, freedom, and dignity, and is not limited to any particular country."

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has not only defended its own nation but has also supported Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, and has stood alongside nations engaged in combating terrorism and occupation within the framework of its religious and moral duty."

In another part of his remarks regarding the negotiations, he said, "The Iranian leadership's view of negotiations is an instrumental one and does not consider it the primary option, because America uses this process to secure its interests and expand its influence, rather than to achieve just solutions."

Mousavi added, "Acceptance of negotiations has taken place as a conditional political opportunity, in a way that preserves the interests of the Iranian nation and fundamental principles, and prevents this process from becoming a tool for achieving the enemy's objectives."

Regarding the provisions of the proposed agreement, Ayatollah Mousavi said, "A large part of Iran's conditions have been included in it, among which are the lifting of economic sanctions, the release of Iran's blocked assets, and the implementation of reconstruction and development plans."

The Friday prayer leader of Baghdad emphasized, "Despite the concessions offered, Iran has not backed down from Lebanon and the axis of resistance, and this indicates the ideological steadfastness of this country."

In a message to Iraqi officials, he said, "The relationship between Iran and Iraq is not merely a geographical one, but rather a bond based on faith, Islam, history, and a shared destiny."

Ayatollah Mousavi also commended the sacrifices of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and said, "The strength of the resistance does not depend on individuals, but rather on the spirit of sacrifice and jihad." In this context, he referred to the legacy of the martyr "Abu Hussein Sajed Ali Moussa Daqduq" and praised his role in combating occupation and defending the ideals of the Islamic nation.

He concluded by emphasizing, "Martyrdom remains the path of the free, and the blood of the martyrs is not a loss, but rather a source of strength, honor, and steadfastness." He added, "Those who achieve martyrdom attain victory, and those who remain will continue the path of resistance until the realization of dignity and freedom for the nation."

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