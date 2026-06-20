Zionist enemy compensates for its defeat in southern Lebanon by massacring civilians

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hassan Fadlallah, a senior representative of the Hezbollah bloc in the Lebanese parliament, stated today in remarks reacting to the continued brutal aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, which has left over 100 martyrs and wounded in the past 24 hours: "The enemy is trying to compensate for its failure to achieve its objectives in controlling southern Lebanon, destroying the resistance, and eliminating its presence, by committing massacres against civilians, especially in the past few hours."

Hassan Fadlallah added: "This Zionist savagery stems from their rage over the crushing operation carried out by resistance fighters in Ali al-Taher against the forces of the occupying regime, which inflicted heavy losses on them and prevented the occupiers from advancing and capturing this area. After this disgraceful defeat, the Zionist occupiers resorted to brutal attacks against Lebanese civilians."

The Hezbollah lawmaker stressed: "The Zionist enemy is also acting out because it disrupted the Iran-US agreement, since this agreement did not satisfy the ambitions of the Zionist occupiers and thwarted their goals. The occupying regime wanted to occupy our land, and therefore the resistance exercised its legitimate right to defend the country and its people. When the enemy seeks to expand its occupation, it is natural for the resistance to confront it."

The resistance will respond to enemy aggression under any circumstances

He stated: "In a situation where the Zionist enemy does not adhere to the ceasefire and violates the agreement, and wants to consolidate its occupation and remain in Lebanon, the only available option for us is to stand firm, endure, resist, and prevent the Zionists from staying on our land."

Fadlallah noted: "Recently, new talk about a ceasefire has emerged, but the Zionist enemy has shown that it does not fully and comprehensively adhere to the ceasefire. Therefore, a comprehensive and guaranteed ceasefire must be established. When the enemy invades our country's soil, the resistance has every right to stand against it."

Addressing those who accuse the resistance of violating the ceasefire, the representative of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese parliament said: "Some say that the resistance has not adhered to the agreement and should not have responded to the Zionist aggression that intended to occupy the Ali al-Taher area. But the resistance will stand against the enemy whenever it tries to advance anywhere, and the withdrawal of the Zionist occupiers from Lebanon is stipulated in the Iran-US agreement."

Iran is committed to its promise to support Lebanon

Hassan Fadlallah continued: "Iran has kept its promise and has been honest and steadfast in its position supporting Lebanon. Iran made the first clause of the agreement a ceasefire, an end to the war, and the enemy's withdrawal, through the explicit commitment of the United States to preserve Lebanon's unity and territorial integrity. This means there is no buffer zone, no red line, and no occupation in Lebanon."

The aforementioned Hezbollah representative said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran did not stop there; even before this, it suspended planned negotiations and an agreement that the whole world was awaiting, for the sake of Lebanon, not for its own interests. This is a lesson in loyalty, commitment, values, and principles that we know the Islamic Republic of Iran adheres to."

He further stated that the whole world welcomed this memorandum except for the Zionist regime, because it sees itself as the loser. The first clause of the agreement – a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon – is binding on the United States, and this is what Iranian officials have communicated to us and all relevant parties, emphasizing that America must implement this clause and pressure the Zionist regime to enforce it; otherwise, there will be no negotiations.

Hassan Fadlallah stressed that we are fully confident in the Islamic Republic of Iran's commitment to supporting Lebanon, standing by it, and implementing this clause. We have no concerns in this regard. During the sixty-day period, the enemy will try to evade and sabotage, and carry out attacks against our people and country, but we will confront them on the ground. Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic has adopted this honorable, courageous, and historic political stance alongside Lebanon.

The Hezbollah representative noted that regional and international equations are very important and have major consequences and impacts on our country and the course of the conflict with the Israeli enemy. While we express our full readiness to cooperate with the government, we warn against the consequences of any concession to the enemy in direct negotiations, which are completely unacceptable.

Hassan Fadlallah went on to say that the Lebanese government should not be deluded or deny reality, especially since it will not be able to implement what it offers to the enemy through its concessions. What the government is doing contradicts the will of the Lebanese people and the resistance, and this government is merely providing free services to the enemy. Therefore, it must reconsider its options and not submit to the occupiers' conditions.

He concluded by stressing, "We will not allow the Lebanese government to give the Zionists whatever they want – things that the occupiers cannot achieve on the battlefield. Therefore, if the government truly seeks to protect Lebanon's national sovereignty, it must move toward cooperation, convergence, and understanding on national foundations."

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