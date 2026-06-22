Muharram Mourning Ceremonies of Hezbollah in Joun, Al-Marayjeh

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In the town of Joun, the mourning ceremony began at the Husayniyah of the town with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Subsequently, Sheikh Khader Eid delivered a religious speech on the occasion of Ashura, after which Sheikh Ali Haidar recounted the epic life and biography of Imam Hussein (a.s.). At the end, participants engaged in chest-beating and mourning, chanting elegies of Hussein and Karbala slogans. A similar ceremony was also held at the town's stadium with a large crowd, in which Sheikh Mohammad Nabil al-Hajj spoke about the biography of the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

In the southern suburb of Beirut, a mourning ceremony was held at the Al-Jawad (a.s.) Complex Mosque in the Al-Marayjeh area. This ceremony also began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and continued with a speech and recounting of the biography of Imam Hussein (a.s.) by Sayed Hussein Hejazi. In this ceremony, the strong presence of scholars, prominent figures, and families of martyrs alongside local residents emphasized the importance and grandeur of this religious occasion. Participants also demonstrated their devotion to the Prophet's household (p.b.u.h) through elegies and chanting of Husayni slogans.

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