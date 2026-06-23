Netanyahu Causes Escalation of Tensions in Region / Continuation of Lebanon's Occupation Must End: Qatari FM

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview with Al Jazeera network, "The Tehran-Washington memorandum of understanding was the result of great efforts with our partners in Pakistan and regional support."

He stated, "The purpose of this memorandum of understanding is to halt the war and establish a framework for negotiations. Some issues, such as the nuclear matter, are being examined between Washington and Tehran, and some issues, such as security and the Strait of Hormuz, are regional discussions."

Al Thani added, "The memorandum of understanding establishes a basic framework for the negotiation process and includes technical elements alongside political aspects. The memorandum is based on the commitment of the parties to hold periodic meetings and resolve issues. The basic framework presented yesterday is good, and technical discussions are ongoing."

Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs also said, "We have now laid the foundations, and now is the time to establish a final agreement between Washington and Tehran. We faced problems regarding Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz, and we proposed mechanisms to resolve them."

He emphasized, "We must be cautious because, despite the will, external conditions may affect the negotiations."

Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs also stressed that there is political will from all parties to participate in the negotiations. "We have worked with Pakistan to create a framework to protect the negotiation process and strengthen it. We continue with Pakistan to mediate in order to reach solutions that reduce the gap between the parties."

He stated, "Qatar's priority is to extinguish the fire [of war] in the region and achieve a phase of calm. The solution must be diplomatic to prevent the crisis from escalating and getting out of control. Efforts must focus on supporting negotiation and reaching a result that prevents the escalation of tensions."

Netanyahu Causes Escalation of Tensions in the Region

Al Thani continued, "There will be many points of disagreement in the negotiation process between Washington and Tehran. Some parties want to sabotage the negotiations, but we have sensed insistence on a solution from both sides. Any escalation of tensions anywhere in the region, whether in Lebanon or elsewhere, will affect the negotiations, and unfortunately, this is not the first time Netanyahu has caused escalation of tensions in the region. The continued occupation of Lebanese territory must end, and Lebanon's sovereignty must be respected."

He added, "Some behaviors cause escalation of tensions in the region, and we are trying to extinguish the fires. We have established a mechanism to prevent any escalation of tensions in the region and to prevent any incident from occurring. It is unacceptable that Israel has killed nearly 100 Lebanese within a few days during the ceasefire. The United States is playing a proper role regarding Israel's actions in Lebanon."

Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs also said, "Qatar insisted on resolving complex issues using negotiation capacities. What Iran did against us and other brothers during the war is unacceptable. There is consensus in the Persian Gulf region about realizing a common vision for dialogue with Iran with the aim of solving problems. We want to see Iran cooperate with the Persian Gulf countries at a high level of trust."

He continued, "Preparations are underway for holding Persian Gulf meetings in the next phase to discuss regional security. Qatar's principled position is opposition to changing the status of the Strait of Hormuz from its status before the war. Our view is that the Strait of Hormuz should be open and navigation should be free, and based on the memorandum of understanding, Iran is committed to providing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz within 60 days, and it was agreed that a special hotline would be established to resolve any conflict or dispute."

Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs also said, "The results of any agreement between Iran and the United States will affect not only these two countries but the entire region. We are eager for an integrated perspective of the Gulf Cooperation Council regarding a security framework that ensures stability, and we hope that the negotiation process of the Palestinians will lead to the formation of a Palestinian state."

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