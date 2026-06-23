Official Visit of Iran's President to Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announcing moments ago the official visit of Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to Islamabad upon the invitation of Pakistan's Prime Minister, emphasized that this visit reflects the shared commitment of Iran and Pakistan to further deepen their historic and cultural relations and underscores their common aspiration for peace, stability, and sustainable progress in the region.

The office of the spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement this evening announcing, "Upon the invitation of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will make an official visit to Pakistan on Tuesday, June 23, 2026."

The statement added, "Dr. Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-ranking delegation comprising ministers and other senior Iranian officials during this visit."

During this visit, President Pezeshkian will meet and hold talks with Asif Ali, President of Pakistan, and Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Chairman of the Senate, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, will also meet with Iran's President.

This will be Dr. Pezeshkian's second visit to Pakistan as Iran's President.

During this visit, the leaders of the two countries will review the full range of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to further deepen cooperation in various sectors including trade, energy, border security, people-to-people ties, and regional connectivity.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that this visit also provides an important opportunity to discuss ongoing diplomatic engagements following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The Government of Pakistan announced that this visit reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Iran to further deepen their historic and cultural relations and underscores their common aspiration for peace, stability, and sustainable progress in the region.

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