11,095 Buildings Completely Destroyed in Israeli Attacks on Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to Al Jazeera, the two sides stated in a joint statement that these findings include a rapid damage assessment conducted between October 2025 and April 2026, covering areas south of the Litani River, including the outskirts of the towns of Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, Nabatieh, Tyre, and Sidon. This assessment complements the previous assessment conducted in Beirut and Mount Lebanon.

According to this statement, 11,095 buildings were completely destroyed, affecting 17,891 residential units. An additional 2,242 buildings sustained partial damage (affecting 5,219 residential units), and 9,311 buildings sustained minor damage (affecting 18,282 residential units).

The statement noted that this assessment does not include basements or underground facilities, nor does it cover damage to vital infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and electricity, water, and communication networks.

According to the statement, this assessment was conducted based on a comparison of high-resolution satellite images acquired on April 29, 2026, with reference images from October 23, 2025.

The Zionist regime has launched a massive offensive against Lebanon since March 2, bombing and destroying homes, particularly in the south of the country. According to data from Lebanon's Ministry of Health, this offensive has resulted in 4,106 martyrs, 12,153 wounded, and over one million displaced persons.

A ceasefire in southern Lebanon has been effectively in place since the evening of Saturday of this week, following Iran's threat to suspend the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States to end the war on all fronts.

Some residents of the southern Lebanon region have begun returning to the area over the past few days to check on their homes and businesses, but the Lebanese army has asked them to postpone their return to border villages and towns.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, has claimed that his regime's military will remain in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary.

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