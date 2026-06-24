Details of Alleged Plot to Attack Ceremony at White House; From Drone Attack to Shooting High-Value Targets

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): American officials have announced the arrest of two additional suspects in the alleged case of plotting to attack the "YAF Freedom 250" event at the White House. This ceremony was held on June 14 on the White House grounds with the presence of Donald Trump, the President of the United States.

According to a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice, both defendants face charges of "conspiracy to commit murder." Previously, five other individuals had been prosecuted in connection with the same case.

According to a report by Al-Anba, American officials have stated that one of the arrested individuals said during interrogations that the goal of the planners of this operation was "to create enough chaos to overthrow the United States government."

According to details released by the Department of Justice, the defendants intended to carry out an operation with mass casualties against officials present at the White House ceremony.

Under this scenario, drones equipped with explosives would first be flown around the ceremony venue to create a security threat and force those present to evacuate the area. In the next stage, snipers positioned at predetermined points would target the intended individuals as they were exiting the location.

Investigations into the dimensions of this case are ongoing, and American officials have announced that more individuals may be arrested in connection with this plot.

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