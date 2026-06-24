Al Khalifa Continues Pressure on Former Prisoners with Heavy Fines

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Authorities of the Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain are continuing the process of arresting and prosecuting a number of former political prisoners who were recently released, under the pretext that they have refused to pay heavy financial fines issued by the courts.

This security measure is carried out under the cover of a legal framework and aims to collect amounts totaling approximately one million three hundred fifty thousand dollars, which, according to sources, were imposed on prisoners in connection with the case known as the Jaw Prison incidents, and security agencies are now using it as a pretext to return them to prison.

These new prosecutions indicate that these heavy financial fines have become a tool for pressure and political and livelihood extortion; a tool employed with the aim of tightening the noose on released individuals and depriving them of life stability.

This action also demonstrates the continuation of this regime's vindictive approach, which seeks to punish activists and opponents even after their release from prison, turning conditional release into another form of imprisonment that pressures citizens financially and judicially, and restricts any possibility of a normal and dignified life.

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