Collapse of Tel Aviv's Official Narrative About the Achievements of War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdul Bari Atwan, a prominent Arab world analyst and editor-in-chief of the Rai al-Youm newspaper, citing the results of a poll published in the occupied territories, emphasized that the acknowledgement by the vast majority of Israelis of Iran's victory in the recent war indicates a strategic failure of the Zionist regime and the United States in this confrontation.

Atwan wrote, "When 92 percent of participants in a reputable academic poll in Israel declare that Iran emerged victorious from the recent war with the United States and the Zionist regime, this is not merely a public opinion assessment, but rather an explicit acknowledgment of the other side's failure and the collapse of Tel Aviv's official narrative about the war's achievements."

Referring to the results of the poll conducted by the Hebrew University and published by the Times of Israel, he said, "These results have dealt a heavy blow to Benjamin Netanyahu's claims about the success of the military operation against Iran and show that a large part of Israeli society does not believe its government's official narrative."

The editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm also described these results as a sign of the strategic failure of the United States and Donald Trump personally, stating that Washington's entry into this war failed to achieve its declared objectives. According to him, the acceptance of Iran's victory by the majority of Israelis means an implicit admission of the failure of the policies that had been shaped after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation based on escalating violence, comprehensive war, and the application of military pressure in the region.

Atwan continued, criticizing some positions of Arab countries, "These results raise serious questions for Arab leaders who, from the very first hours of the conflict, condemned Iran and considered its defeat certain, while now even public opinion within Israel presents a different narrative of the war's outcome."

He concluded by emphasizing that the results of this poll should be viewed as more than ordinary statistics; because in his view, this data reflects a shift in regional balances and an admission by a portion of Israeli society of the failure of Tel Aviv's military and security strategies against Iran.

**************

End/ 345E