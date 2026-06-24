Iran, Hezbollah Enter New Mechanism; Lebanon Equation Transferred from Tel Aviv to Doha

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): While months of U.S. and Zionist regime efforts to change the field balances in southern Lebanon have yielded no results, published reports on recent developments indicate that the Lebanon file has entered a new phase and is now being pursued within a broader framework and in connection with regional negotiations.

According to published information, American officials have informed Lebanese authorities that the Lebanon file is no longer an independent matter and has become part of the regional negotiation and understanding process, particularly discussions related to Iran. This development indicates that the future of the ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupying forces, and the security arrangements in southern Lebanon will be examined at a level beyond bilateral negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

Based on these reports, Washington has concluded that stabilizing the situation on Lebanon's southern borders is not possible without considering the role of the main actors of the resistance axis. Therefore, a new mechanism is taking shape in which, in addition to the Lebanese government, the role of Iran and Hezbollah is also being considered in the oversight and management of agreements. Analysts assess this development as a sign of a shift in U.S. approach following its failure to achieve the declared war objectives; a failure that has compelled Washington and Tel Aviv to accept part of the field realities.

Within this same framework, Qatar has put forward a new initiative to manage indirect negotiations between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime. It is said that this plan has received U.S. approval and that Doha is to assume the role of executive mediator. According to this initiative, the main objective of the negotiations is to achieve a sustainable ceasefire in southern Lebanon and to prepare the ground for the withdrawal of occupying forces from occupied areas. Some reports also suggest the possibility of expanding Qatar's role to Lebanon's domestic political arena and paving the way for broader national dialogues in the future.

Alongside these developments, a proposal has also been put forward to establish a tripartite monitoring mechanism to follow up on the implementation of the ceasefire and review the stages of the Zionist regime's withdrawal. This mechanism is intended to provide the groundwork for developing a timeline for the withdrawal of occupying forces from Lebanese territory and resolving some pending issues, including the matter of prisoners. However, the Zionist regime has adopted a negative stance toward this process. Israeli officials are concerned that such a mechanism would limit this regime's military freedom of action in Lebanon and impose new rules on the Israeli army's movements. Therefore, Tel Aviv is trying to prevent this plan from becoming a binding political framework.

In contrast, Israeli media have spoken of a plan known as the "test area," according to which the Israeli army would withdraw from some areas in a limited manner, and in return, the Lebanese army would be deployed in those areas. This plan would also include the withdrawal of resistance forces from the designated area and the application of special security arrangements. Nevertheless, many observers believe that such plans are more an attempt to delay full withdrawal and preserve part of Tel Aviv's leverage in southern Lebanon than a solution to end the occupation.

Overall, recent developments indicate that post-war equations are changing. Qatar's entry as a mediator, the linking of the Lebanon file with regional negotiations, and the acceptance of the role of resistance axis actors in new mechanisms all indicate that field realities have been able to impose themselves on political processes. From this perspective, the formation of new negotiation frameworks can be seen as a sign of the Zionist regime and its supporters' inability to achieve the objectives they had set for themselves at the outset of the war.

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