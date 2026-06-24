Democrats: Trump Administration's Policy on Iran Inconsistent with Its Declared Positions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in a post on the social media platform X, criticized the Trump administration's approach toward Iran and stated that this administration's actions are inconsistent with the positions and conditions it had previously set regarding any agreement with Tehran.

The post stated that although ending an "illegal war" is a better option than continuing it, the Trump administration's actions are inconsistent with its own slogans and declared approach regarding how to reach an agreement with Iran.

The committee's Democrats also announced that Trump administration officials had repeatedly stated that any reduction or lifting of sanctions would be conditional on Iran addressing its nuclear program and the activities of its allied groups in the region.

The post added that none of these issues have been resolved, yet Iran has nevertheless benefited from a broad reduction in sanctions that Tehran had been seeking for years.

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