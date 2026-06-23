Prominent Lebanese Quranic Figure's Only Child Martyred in Israeli Strikes

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Lebanese Quranic activist announced the martyrdom of her only son during the recent aggressions of the Zionist regime against the south of the country.

Bilqais Harb Jaafar told IQNA that her only son was martyred during the Israeli occupation regime’s continued attacks on the southern region of Lebanon.

Bilqais Harb Jaafar is a graduate of Al-Mustafa International University who completed courses in memorization and judging of Holy Quran competitions in Iran and works as a Quranic science teacher in Lebanon.

She has participated in international competitions in the field of memorization for seven years and was recently invited to international competitions as a judge in the field of Waqf and Ibtida.

She has twice served as a judge in Iran’s international Quran competitions.

The International Quran News Agency (IQNA) offers condolences over the martyrdom of Jaafar’s son to the Lebanese Quranic community and the bereaved family.

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