Iran Army Chief Warns: 'If Enemy's Hostile Actions Repeated, Our Measures Will Be More Severe'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Amir Hatami has warned that the Armed Forces would respond more forcefully if Israel repeated its acts of aggression, while holding the United States responsible for supporting the attacks.

Major General Amir Hatami issued the warning on Monday in a message marking 100 days of resistance and steadfastness by the Iranian people, following repeated violations of a ceasefire by the US-Israeli enemy.

“The responsibility for the aggression of the Zionist regime lies with the United States,” Hatami said. “If the enemy’s hostile actions are repeated, our measures will be more severe.”

Hatami said the breach of the ceasefire happened despite the presence of mediators engaged in diplomatic efforts in Iran, adding that the enemy was not committed to the truce or to any agreement.

He said Iran’s Armed Forces remained prepared to defend the country’s independence and sovereignty, stressing that military personnel were ready to fight “to the last drop of blood” to safeguard the nation.

In his message, Hatami praised 100 days of resistance by the Iranian people, calling it a manifestation of national unity and resilience.

He said Iran’s response reflected solidarity under the leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei against threats to the country’s territorial integrity and security.

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