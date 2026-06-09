On Ghadeer Eve at Lady Masuma’s Shrine, Iranian Women Renew a Sisterly Covenant of Resistance

Ahlul Bayt (AS) News Agency - ABNA: On the eve of Ghadeer, at the holy shrine of Lady Fatima Masuma (sa) in Qom, a remarkable gathering took place — not merely a commemoration, but a declaration. Women from across Iran, many of them mothers, wives, and daughters of martyrs, assembled to renew a covenant first proclaimed at Ghadeer: that this community never remains without an Imam, and that the path of truth does not end with a body.

Ghadeer, as one participant described, was a brotherly covenant. Here, in the courtyard of Lady Masuma’s shrine, it became a sisterly one. The women spoke of a school of thought taught by Lady Masuma s.a herself — who traveled from Medina to Iran for the sake of wilayah, not simply to visit her brother Imam Reza (as), but to defend guardianship itself. Her migration, they said, teaches that sometimes one must leave home, move in the night, and sacrifice comfort for the sake of truth.

Against the backdrop of Western expectations that mourning women should disappear into silence, these women stood visibly present. “The enemy tried very hard to remove our women from the scene,” one attendee reflected, “but no matter how much they tried, they could not deceive our women with Western styles.” Instead, they are educated in the school of Imam Khomeini and the martyred Imam Khamenei.

Among the attendees was the wife of Martyr Mahdavi, who was martyred on the first day of the war alongside the supreme leader. She offered a perspective rooted in spiritual discipline: “If God has grace and favor toward someone in this world, He gives them hardship, for those hardships become the means of a person’s growth and spiritual elevation.” Another woman, Fiza Sadat Hussaini - news anchor for IRIB and also the anchor of the event explained that these nights, noble women take their husbands’ hands and their children’s hands and come forward — because the streets must not be left empty.

A painter who had created portraits of several martyred commanders spoke of finally being able to present a gift to the daughter of Martyr Salami, who was present at the gathering.

Attendees described the gathering as an announcement — that the way of their martyred leaders has not ended, but continues with greater strength. Ms. Burqe'ei, head of the Jama tuz Zahra s.a seminary school observed, “The enemy came to destroy — as our martyred Imam said — came to devour Iran and the Iranian nation. Our Imams were martyred. Our leaders were martyred. But our women stood firm. They did not allow the blood of our martyred Imam and his path to be trampled.”

As Ghadeer reminds believers that the community never remains without an Imam, the women of Qom, on this eve, affirmed that the community also never remains without witnesses, without mothers, without sisters who carry both grief and resolve. Their hope, as Fizza Sadat Hussaini put it, is that these same women will, God willing, be among the 313 who lay the groundwork for the emergence of the Imam of the Time (may Allah hasten his return).

The shrine of Lady Masuma — herself a migrant for wilayah — thus became, for one night, the heart of a living covenant. It was a gathering of continuation of the path, as Ghadeer was the continuation of the path of Islam.