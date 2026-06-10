Shahriari: Imam Khomeini’s Fusion of Mysticism and Politics Was Key to Islamic Revolution’s Success

ABNA24 - The Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought said Imam Khomeini's commitment to the unity of the world's oppressed in opposition to "global arrogance," together with his unique fusion of mysticism and political leadership, constituted a defining feature of his legacy and a key factor in the success of Iran's Islamic Revolution.Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, in an interview with ISNA conducted on the passing anniversary of the late founder of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini (RA) highlighted "the unity of the oppressed against global arrogance" as the most important among different aspects of the late leader’s conduct.



He emphasized,” The combination of mysticism and politics in the Imam's character has received insufficient attention and requires further examination by specialists.”



"Today, this practical approach can serve as a guide for the Islamic world in confronting its adversaries” said the cleric and added,” We must safeguard this principle—which is among the foundational principles of Islam and from which all Islamic values, including social justice and human dignity, derive—with the same care with which we protect our own lives."



Asked which dimension of Imam Khomeini's life and conduct—whether devotional, ethical, political, or familial—requires further elucidation, Shahriari said, “What has been overlooked more than anything else is a composite characteristic: his mystical personality combined with his political personality. This union, which in itself represents a reconciliation of apparent opposites, has received insufficient attention.”



According to the cleric, “This was a hidden secret behind the victory of the Islamic Revolution and a distinguishing feature that set him apart from others, whether those engaged in politics, members of the clergy, or practitioners of practical mysticism.”



Explaining how Imam Khomeini succeeded in reconciling mysticism and personal asceticism on the one hand with the political leadership of society on the other, the Secretary-General said,” The unique characteristic that enabled him to unite these two dimensions was his exceptional courage. He feared nothing, no one, and no future event or occurrence except Almighty God. This gave him the opportunity to pursue the luminous path of Islam without fear of the power of the Pahlavi monarchy or the system of global arrogance, and to rally vast numbers of the youth of his era to his cause."



He added, “We strive to attain dignity and avoid humiliation, yet whatever ultimately comes to us is a grace that God has ordained in our lives. This was Imam Khomeini's belief; he was deeply committed to it and fully submitted to it. By following such individuals, or others like them, young people can create new role models for the modern era. Today, we observe many examples of such young people in society and in public life."



Shahriari further stated, “The anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini, the great founder of the Islamic Revolution, recalls the ascension of a figure whose lofty vision not only transformed Islamic Iran but also resonated with a call for awakening throughout the Islamic world."



He continued,” In his era, commitment to mysticism among seminarians rooted in the traditional jurisprudential school was often regarded as a deficiency. Yet it was that same courage that prevented him from abandoning or concealing his commitment.”



When asked on the topic of the guardianship, Hujjat-ul-Islam Shahriari noted that Imam Khomeini’s devotion to mysticism strengthened the concept of mystical guardianship in his thinking. At the same time, as the originator of the theory of systemic jurisprudence, and as the scholar who introduced and consolidated the theory of the Guardianship of the Jurist in his work Kitab al-Bay', before bringing it into practical reality through the Revolution, he stood at the pinnacle of jurisprudential theorization.



"The combination of jurisprudence and mysticism itself represented a union of apparent opposites within his unique personality, something we do not find among his contemporary religious scholars. It was this very synthesis that shaped his political theory, while his courage enabled him to translate that theory into practical reality and, with popular support, lead the Revolution to victory."



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