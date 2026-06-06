Ireland Bans Israeli Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich From Entering Country

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ireland has taken a firm and principled stand by barring the two extremist Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, from entering the country over their direct role in the ongoing genocidal war against Gaza and their aggressive, racist policies toward the Palestinian people.

Speaking to reporters in Montenegro on Friday, Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Michael Martin sharply condemned the ministers’ actions and statements, declaring that they “amount to a desire to see the elimination of Palestinians from Palestine.”

Martin confirmed that Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has instructed officials to prevent any entry by Ben-Gvir, the so-called national security minister, and Smotrich, the finance minister.

The Irish leader further urged the European Union to impose broader measures against the two hawkish figures.

“In my view, their behavior justifies sanctions at the EU level as well, and that’s something we will raise,” Martin said.

“Whether we can secure sufficient support across the European Union is a different matter.”

EU diplomats are reportedly already discussing possible sanctions targeting Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.

The decision comes after widespread outrage over footage posted by Ben-Gvir on social media on May 20 during a visit to a Gaza-bound freedom flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces.

The disturbing video, which drew international condemnation, showed detained activists forced to kneel with hands tied behind their backs and foreheads pressed to the ground, while Ben-Gvir taunted and insulted the humiliated detainees.

This courageous move by Ireland sends a clear message against the criminal policies of the Zionist regime and stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle for freedom and dignity.

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